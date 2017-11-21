Towson beats Penn, 79-71 to reach Gulf Coast title game

Sports

ESTERO, Fla.

Mike Morsell scored 18 points and led four players into double figure scoring as Towson edged Penn to advance to the championship game of the Gulf Coast Classic tournament Tuesday night.

The Tigers will face George Southern in the championship game Wednesday night.

The victory was the 100th career win at Towson for coach Pat Skerry, who becomes the third coach in school history with 100 wins.

Towson (4-1) shot 24 of 52 from the field, including 7 of 16 from long range, and converted 24 of 37 attempts from the free throw line. Zane Martin added 13 points and Eddie Keith II contributed 12.

Penn (3-3), led by Ryan Betley's 25 points, shot 28 of 58 (48.3 percent) from the field and knocked down 6 of 18 shots from long range, but managed just 14 free throw attempts. Darnell Foreman had 16 points for the Quakers.

