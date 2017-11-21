Sports

Eriksen has 3 TDs; E. Michigan beats Bowling Green 34-31

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:15 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich.

Ian Eriksen ran for three touchdowns and Eastern Michigan held on to beat Bowling Green 34-31 on Tuesday night.

Eriksen finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries and Shaq Vann ran 16 times for 117 yards for Eastern Michigan (5-7, 3-5 Mid-American Conference).

Jarret Doege was 21-of-34 passing for 256 yards with two touchdowns to lead Bowling Green (2-10, 2-6). Josh Cleveland ran for 150 yards and a 2-yard score.

Doege's pair of TD passes in the third quarter gave the Falcons a 31-27 lead. Eriksen's third touchdown, a 7-yarder, ended the quarter.

Bowling Green's Jake Suder missed a 29-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. With about five minutes left, Cleveland was stopped for a 3-yard loss on a fourth-and-1. The Eagles took possession and then ran out the clock.

