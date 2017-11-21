Sports

Moneke leads UC Davis over Sacramento State 64-47

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 09:29 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Chima Moneke scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead UC Davis in a 64-47 rout of Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

Moneke was 6 of 17 from the floor. Siler Schneider made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for UC Davis (3-1). A.J. John chipped in 12 points.

Justin Strings had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sacramento State (1-3).

The Aggies pulled away early in the game, using a 20-4 run to help build a 36-20 halftime lead. Moneke scored six points, and Schneider and Michael Onyebalu added four during the stretch. Sacramento State was scoreless for nearly six minutes before Strings made a dunk.

The Hornets went another seven minutes in the second half without a bucket before an 11-4 spurt, capped by back-to-back 3s from Strings and Jordan Tolbert, pulled them to 46-43 with 6:32 to play. The Aggies closed the game with an 18-4 run.

