Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif.
Sports

Bills reverse course in having Taylor start against Chiefs

AP Sports Writer

November 22, 2017 06:50 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is reversing course by announcing Tyrod Taylor will start at Kansas City on Sunday, a week after his decision to start rookie Nathan Peterman backfired.

McDermott called his decision to return to Taylor "the right thing for our team," after Peterman threw five interceptions in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Taylor, who is 20-18 in 2½ seasons in Buffalo, was benched after going 9 of 18 for 56 yards through 55 minutes in a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 12.

Peterman is a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh who became the first quarterback to throw five interceptions in the first half since the NFL merger in 1970. He finished 6 of 14 for 66 yards and was replaced by Taylor to start the third quarter with Buffalo trailing 40-7.

The Bills (5-5) have lost three straight.

