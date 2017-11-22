Sports

Rothschild, Foreman help Penn beat UMKC 68-65

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ESTERO, Fla.

Max Rothschild had 16 points to lead five Pennsylvania players in double figures and the Quakers beat Missouri-Kansas City 68-65 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Rothschild made 6 of 7 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Ryan Betley had 12 points, while Darnell Foreman, AJ Brodeur and Jackson Donahue scored 11 apiece for Penn (4-3). Donahue hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Foreman added eight rebounds and five assists.

Rothschild made back-to-back layups to cap an 11-2 run and give the Quakers a 56-41 lead with just fewer than nine minutes to play. UMKC scored the next 10 points and, later, used an 8-0 run to pull within three points with two minutes remaining on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Ross. The teams traded layups to make it 68-65 with 1:25 left but combined to miss the final four shots.

Robinson had 18 points and three steals, and Xavier Bishop scored 15 with five assists, for UMKC (2-5).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Kangaroos missed their first five field-goal attempts as Penn, which never trailed, took a 10-0 lead.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more

    Coach Pete Carroll explains it was primarily because Seattle is so up against the NFL’s salary cap. The Seahawks saved about $250,000 releasing Freeney and signing rookie wide receiver David Moore to his roster spot.

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more 1:47

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more
The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team 9:01

The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team
UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:10

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress

View More Video