Almonacy has big game as Stony Brook ends 4-game skid, 77-64

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:23 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

In its first home game after losing four straight to begin the season, Stony Brook fended off Brown 77-64 on Wednesday.

Michael Almonacy came up big down the stretch, grabbing four defensive rebounds as Brown put up 3-pointers in an effort to close the gap, and scored six straight from the foul line in the last 1:42. Almonacy finished with 13 points off the bench, was a perfect 8-for-8 at the foul line and collared six defensive boards — seven total — with three assists for the Seawolves (1-4). UC Iroegbu scored 14 with four assists, Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 with a trio of 3-pointers, Elijah Olaniyi scored 11 and Bryan Sekunda 10 for Stony Brook.

The Seawolves shot 50 percent from the field and held Brown to 33-percent shooting.

Desmond Cambridge led the Bears (2-2) with 17 points, Zach Hunsaker and Brandon Anderson added 12 apiece.

An Almonacy drive with 10:33 to play gave Stony Brook a 52-51 lead that it extended to 71-59 by the 2:07 mark.

