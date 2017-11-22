Sports

Stetson slips past South Alabama, 81-77 in overtime

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 08:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MOBILE, Ala.

Freshman Abayomi Iyiola led five Stetson players in double figures with a career-high 16 points and the Hatters beat South Alabama 81-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.

B.J. Glasford hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, Divine Myles scored 14, Luke Doyle had 11 points and Christiaan Jones added 10 for Stetson (4-2). Senior Larry Dennis had six points and 10 rebounds — one shy of his career best.

Angel Rivera and Jones sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by South Alabama's Dederick Lee to open overtime and Stetson made 5-of-8 free throws from there to hold off the Jaguars (3-3). South Alabama was just 3-of-10 shooting in the extra period.

After Josh Ajayi's back-to-back layups capped a 6-0 spurt that gave the Jaguars a one-point lead, Rivera made a layup and then hit a 3 to make it 70-66 with 31 seconds left. Ajayi made 1 of 2 free throws, Lee stole it from Doyle and South Alabama got offensive rebounds off two missed 3-pointers before Rodrick Sikes hit a trey with 2.6 seconds left to force overtime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sikes hit seven 3s and finished with 32 points — both career highs — and Ajayi scored 20 with 11 rebounds and four assists for South Alabama.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more

    Coach Pete Carroll explains it was primarily because Seattle is so up against the NFL’s salary cap. The Seahawks saved about $250,000 releasing Freeney and signing rookie wide receiver David Moore to his roster spot.

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more 1:47

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more
The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team 9:01

The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team
UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:10

UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress

View More Video