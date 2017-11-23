Sports

Giants LB Curtis Grant carted off with injured right knee

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 06:22 PM



LANDOVER, Md.

New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant has been carted off the field in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins with an injured right knee.

Grant will not return to Thursday night's game.

He appeared to get hurt when a teammate fell on him at the end of a play.

As Grant was sitting on the cart, several teammates gathered around and patted him on the head or shook his hand. A couple of Giants players knelt in prayer.

Earlier in the first quarter, another New York linebacker, Deontae Skinner, hurt his hamstring.

