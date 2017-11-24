No. 19 LSU wants to validate turnaround vs. Texas A&M

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU defensive end Christian LaCouture 18) celebrates his tackle of Mississippi quarterback Shea Patterson, unseen, in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss. Texas A&M is the last team between LSU and the Tigers' best record in the Southeastern Conference since 2012. A victory in Tiger Stadium would give No. 19 LSU a 6-2 SEC record while improving the Tigers' bowl prospects.