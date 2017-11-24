Sports

Teague a late scratch for Timberwolves against Heat

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:07 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague sat out the Timberwolves' game Friday night against the Miami Heat because of a right Achilles injury.

The team announced the injury just minutes before the game. Aaron Brooks started for Minnesota, which also was without reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica. Bjelica is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain.

In his first season with the Timberwolves, Teague has averaged 14.0 points and 7.5 assists. He's coming off a 22-point, 11-assist performance Wednesday night in a home victory over Orlando.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

    The best highlights as introduced by the best players on The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area high school football team, which includes TNT All-Area player of the year Talan Alfrey of Auburn Mountainview, UW commit Dylan Morris of Graham-Kapowsin, and TCU commit Ben Wilson of Sumner.

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year
Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more 1:47

Pete Carroll's explanation on Seahawks waiving Dwight Freeney, more

View More Video