Jacksonville dumps Fairfield 92-84 behind Harris' 24 PTs

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:15 PM

DAYTON, Ohio

For the second time in as many games, Devin Harris set a career-high with 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jacksonville held off Fairfield 92-84 in a Wright State Tournament game on Friday.

On Nov. 20, Harris scored 23 points — then a career high — and grabbed 11 boards in an 88-70 win over NAIA-member Webber. Half his points Friday were from the free throw line and he shot 12 for 17 from the stripe. The 6-foot-4 guard grabbed all 10 boards on the defensive end.

Jacksonville (2-3) built a 58-37 halftime on the strength of 22-for-34 shooting (64.7 percent) before cooling off after the break. The Dolphins were 10 for 16 from 3-point range in the first half and 1 for 4 the rest of the way.

Fairfield (2-2) got a 3 from Jesus Cruz to whittle its deficit to 86-82 with 1:41 remaining, but Harris converted 4 of 6 free throws from there to seal the win.

Jace Hogan added 22 points for Jacksonville, JD Notae, 14, Tanner Rubio scored 13 and Cody Helgeland, 12.

For the Stags, Tyler Nelson tied his career high with 28 points, Ferron Flavors Jr. had 20 and Jonathan Kasibabu had 13.

