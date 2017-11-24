Sports

Valpo beats Kent State 77-67 for 6th straight victory

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:01 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Tevonn Walker scored 19 points, Bakari Evelyn had 13 points and seven assists, and Valparaiso beat Kent State 77-67 on Friday night for its sixth straight win.

Valpo is off to its best start since the 1966-67 squad won seven in a row. The Crusaders play UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Derrik Smits gave Valpo a seven-point lead with 4:26 remaining in the game. Akiean Frederick answered for Kent State at the other end but the Golden Flashes didn't make another field goal in the game.

Joe Burton made a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to extend Valpo's lead to 71-67 and Evelyn made four free throws.

Markus Golder also scored 13 points for Valpo (6-0). Marten Linssen added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jaylin Walker paced Kent State (3-2) with 15 points but he was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Mitch Peterson and Adonis De La Rosa each added 10 points.

Kent State had more turnovers (11) than field goals (nine) in the first half and trailed 34-27. The Golden Flashes finished with 20 turnovers and 21 baskets.

