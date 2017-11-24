Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, of Canada, perform during the pairs short program at the 2017 Bridgestone Skate America, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, of Canada, perform during the pairs short program at the 2017 Bridgestone Skate America, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Julie Jacobson AP Photo
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, of Canada, perform during the pairs short program at the 2017 Bridgestone Skate America, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Lake Placid, N.Y. Julie Jacobson AP Photo

Sports

Americans Chen, Rippon lead after Day 1 at Skate America

AP Sports Writer

November 24, 2017 07:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.

American skaters Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon hold the top two spots at Skate America following the short program Friday night.

Chen leads with a 104.12 points, and Rippon is next at 89.04. Both Olympic hopefuls are still trying to qualify for the Grand Prix Final in Japan next month.

Chen landed two quad jumps, including one in combination with a triple toe loop. An 18-year-old breakout star with gold medal aspirations at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Chen will attempt five quads in the free skate Saturday night.

Rippon performed his self-described "trashy dance club program" with flair. The audience clapped along, and Rippon egged them by pumping his arms after finishing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russia's Sergei Voronov is in third place at 87.51. Ross Minor of the U.S. is eighth with 71.59.

Canada's Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford lead a field of frustrated pairs skaters after the short program. Duhamel said the 2014 Grand Prix Final winners felt "tight," and they struggled with their twist.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video