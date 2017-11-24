Sports

Pacific keeps UAPB winless with a 78-69 win behind Miles

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:21 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

STOCKTON, Calif.

Miles Reynolds scored 20 points and Jack Williams scored 15 points with 12 rebounds and Pacific beat winless Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-69 in a Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase game Friday night.

Jahlil Tripp also grabbed 12 rebounds for Pacific (2-3), and the Tigers had a 50-29 rebounding edge with 17 coming off the offensive end.

Pacific used a 16-0, first-half run capped by three free throws by Roberto Gallinat who was fouled on a 3-point shot attempt by Artavious McDyess. The Tigers made it 34-15 with 3:44 left before the break and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-7) trailed by double digits for most of the remainder of the game.

Martaveous McKnight converted a 3-point play off a jumper with 3:44 remaining and the Golden Lions drew to within nine (71-62). Charles Jackson's jumper with 10 seconds to go made it 76-69 but Arkansas-Pine Bluff ran out of time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McKnight finished with 18 points, and Charles Jackson had 13 for the Golden Lions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video