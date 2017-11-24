Sports

San Jose Earthquakes hire Mikael Stahre as new head coach

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:29 PM

UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO

SAN JOSE, Calif.

The San Jose Earthquakes hired Mikael Stahre as their new head coach Friday to replace Dominic Kinnear, who was fired in June.

Stahre, 42 and from Stockholm, Sweden, had 11 years of coaching experience in European leagues, most recently as head coach for a season with BK Hacken in Sweden's Allsvenskan league, posting a 14-6-10 record.

The Quakes fired Kinnear along with assistant John Spencer, making former player Chris Leitch the replacement head coach for the remainder of the season.

Leitch and Alex Covelo, an assistant coach the final four months of the season under Leitch, will go back to their previous roles as technical director and director of methodology.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kinnear was hired in 2015 — when San Jose opened its new, state-of-the-art, soccer-only Avaya Stadium — for his second stint coaching the Quakes after also directing the club from 2004-05, compiling a combined record of 54-45-48.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video