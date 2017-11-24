Sports

No. 14 Stanford women cruise past Belmont 74-53

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:02 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Alanna Smith finished with a double-double and No. 14 Stanford's defense clamped down in the second half as the Cardinal rolled to a 74-53 victory over Belmont on Friday night in the Play4Kay Showcase.

Smith connected on 10 of 16 shots from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds for Stanford (4-2), which had its hands full in the first half. Belmont's Sierra Jones buried a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Bruins (4-2) even at 37 at halftime.

But the second half was a different story as Stanford held Belmont to 16 points. The Bruins hit just 6 of 23 shots in the final 20 minutes and Stanford used a 14-0 run over the final 7:19 of the third quarter to put the game away.

Alexa Romano made half her 10 shots and scored 11 for Stanford.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Darby Maggard paced the Bruins with 13 points and six rebounds, but she scored just two in the second half. Kylee Smith added 10 points for Belmont.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video