Late 3-pointer lifts CSU Bakersfield over Idaho 64-62

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:32 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Justin Davis buried a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the game and Cal State Bakersfield rallied for a 64-62 victory over Idaho on Friday night at the Great Alaska Shootout.

Davis came off the bench to score nine points and grab five rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-2), who led 59-52 with 3:30 left to play. But Victor Sanders got hot late for the Vandals (3-2), scoring seven straight points and knocking down a 3-pointer to put Idaho up 62-61 with 1:04 remaining. However, Sanders missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven seconds to play, Shon Briggs grabbed the rebound and fed Davis for the game-winner.

Rickey Holden totaled 15 points and Moataz Aly and Shon Briggs each scored 11 for the Roadrunners.

Sanders and Perrion Callandret paced the Vandals with 18 points apiece. Idaho connected on 10 of 24 3-pointers, but just 12 of 30 shots from inside the arc.

CSU Bakersfield had a 37-34 edge on the boards and committed just four turnovers.

