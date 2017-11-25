FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh runs onto the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Harbaugh is winless against Ohio State in the three rivalry games since he became coach.
Michigan to start QB John O'Korn against No. 8 Ohio State

November 25, 2017 08:33 AM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Michigan looks like it will be going with quarterback John O'Korn against No. 8 Ohio State.

O'Korn was warming up an hour before kickoff Saturday while the Wolverines' top two quarterbacks were not in uniform.

Brandon Peters was in concussion protocol this week after taking a hit last week against No. 5 Wisconsin. He had replaced O'Korn, who filled in for Wilton Speight after a tackle at Purdue left him with broken vertebrae.

O'Korn has only one touchdown pass in eight games and has thrown five interceptions.

Michigan's backup quarterbacks Saturday are Alex Malzone, Michael Sessa and freshman Dylan McCaffrey, son of former NFL player Ed McCaffrey and brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

