Clattenberg: English refs to return to World Cup in 2022

Mark Clattenburg poses for a photograph on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in New York. With English referees absent from the World Cup for the first time since 1938, Clattenburg predicts that void will be filled in 2022. Clattenburg quit the Premier League last season to work for Saudi Arabia's Football Association. After officiating the finals of the European Championship, Champions League and Football Association Cup in 2016, had he remained in England he almost certainly would have been on the list for next year's World Cup in Russia, when he will be 43. Ron Blum AP Photo