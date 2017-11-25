Sports

Caldwell helps Bowling Green hold off Campbell 78-72

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 01:09 PM

UPDATED 4 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

BUIES CREEK, N.C.

Rodrick Caldwell scored seven of his 20 points in the final minutes to keep Campbell at bay as Bowling Green held on for a 78-72 win in the Creek Classic on Saturday.

Caldwell drilled a 3-pointer to retake the lead, 62-60, with 4:21 left, then made four straight free throws to seal the win.

Campbell, trailing 45-31 at the break, mounted a comeback as Marcus Burk nailed two early 3-pointers and Andrew Eudy added another trey as the Camels pulled to 47-44 with 15:49 left in the game. The Camels took their first lead in the second half, 60-59, when Shane Whitfield, who totaled 28 points, drove for a layup with 6:16 left.

Caldwell and Dylan Frye, who finished with 14 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Falcons (5-1) won their fourth straight game. Demajeo Wiggins added 14 points with seven boards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burk had 18 for Campbell (2-4).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video