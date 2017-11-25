Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer
Sports

There will be more bowl eligible teams than needed this year

AP Sports Writer

November 25, 2017 08:36 PM

Louisiana Tech became the 78th bowl eligible team when it beat UT San Antonio 20-6 on Saturday night. Temple, Duke, Middle Tennessee and Purdue also became bowl eligible.

There are spots for 78 FBS teams in bowls this season, and Colorado (5-6) and Utah (5-6) were still playing late Saturday night, with the winner of that game set to become eligible.

Next week, Florida State (5-6), New Mexico State (5-6) and Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) can become bowl eligible with victories, so there could be a handful of eligible teams that don't get to play on.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

