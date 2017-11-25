From left to right, Russia's Aleksei Pushkarev, Vasiliy Kondratenko, Ilvir Khuzin and Alexander Kasjanov stand together during a ceremony after racing to a first-place finish during a four-man World Cup Bobsled race in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
From left to right, Russia's Aleksei Pushkarev, Vasiliy Kondratenko, Ilvir Khuzin and Alexander Kasjanov stand together during a ceremony after racing to a first-place finish during a four-man World Cup Bobsled race in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck
From left to right, Russia's Aleksei Pushkarev, Vasiliy Kondratenko, Ilvir Khuzin and Alexander Kasjanov stand together during a ceremony after racing to a first-place finish during a four-man World Cup Bobsled race in Whistler, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck

Sports

Russia ends embattled week with World Cup bobsled gold

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:26 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WHISTLER, British Columbia

A Russian sled won a four-man World Cup bobsled race Saturday night, ending an embattled week for the federation that is losing Olympic medals and had its president banned as well

Alexander Kasjanov, Ilvir Khuzin, Vasiliy Kondratenko and Aleksei Pushkarev won Saturday by about a quarter-second. Britain's sled driven by Lamin Deen took second and the German sled piloted by Nico Walther got third.

Russia's two-man and four-man bobsled gold medals from the Sochi Games were stripped earlier in the week as part of the ongoing probe into doping at those Olympics. Alexandr Zubkov, the driver of those sleds and now the Russian Bobsleigh Federation president, was also banned from future Olympics in any capacity.

Russia also lost two skeleton medals from Sochi as part of the doping sanctions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video