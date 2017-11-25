Sports

Alcorn State rips Concordia College, 103-56 for its 1st win

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 05:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LORMAN, Miss.

Reginal Johnson came off the Alcorn State bench to score 20 points and lead the Braves to their first win of the season, routing tiny Concordia College Alabama 103-56 on Saturday.

The Hornets, from Selma, Alabama, play in the small-college USCAA.

Alcorn State (1-6) opened on a 22-5 run and built a 20-point lead by intermission. Eleven players figured in the scoring as the Braves shot 51.5 percent from the field (35 of 68), including 13 of 29 from behind the 3-point arc.

Dante Sterling scored 14 points for the Braves and A.J. Mosby and Avery Patterson each added another 10. Yalen Reed scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds as Alcorn State outrebounded the Clippers 50-35.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Que Hall scored nine points to lead Concordia, which shot 31.8 percent from the field (21 of 66), including 4 of 20 from behind the arc.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video