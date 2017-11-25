Sports

San Diego stays perfect, beats Grand Canyon 72-62

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PHOENIX

Isaiah Pineiro scored 17 points and Isaiah Wright scored 16 points and distributed 10 assists and San Diego remained unbeaten and handed Grand Canyon its first defeat with a 72-62 win Saturday night.

Pineiro and Olin Carter III took the game over when they doubled up for a 10-0 run in less than two minutes to seal the win. Pineiro had a dunk and 3-point play off a layup before Carter made 3-point basket and layup to make it 63-55 with 3:46 left. Grand Canyon shot 1 for 9 from the field in the final 8:40.

Carter finished with 15 points and Yauhen Massalski scored 17 points shooting 8 of 11 and grabbed seven rebounds. San Diego (5-0) is off to its best start since the 2013-14 season.

For Grand Canyon (4-1), Joshua Braun led the way with 20 points and Oscar Frayer scored 12.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

    Two stars of Seattle’s defense have neck stinger nerve injuries that seem likely to keep them off the field for the rest of this season, if not beyond.

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday
Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 5:39

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound
Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year 2:12

Auburn Mountainview’s Talan Alfrey earns TNT All-Area player of the year

View More Video