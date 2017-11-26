Sports

Tripp just misses triple-double as Pacific beats Canisius

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 05:12 PM

STOCKTON, Calif.

Jahil Tripp had nine points, nine rebounds and a career-best 11 assists and five other players scored in double figures to help Pacific beat Canisius 80-58 on Sunday in the Men Against Breast Cancer Showcase.

Anthony Townes had 14 points, Miles Reynolds, Jack Williams and Roberto Gallinat scored 12 apiece and Kendall Small added 11 for the Tigers (3-4).

Tripp, Williams and Gallinat each hit 3-pointers in the opening 90 seconds, Townes made two free throws to make it 13-5 about a minute later and the Tigers never trailed. Reynolds scored eight points during a 14-5 run that opened a 12-point lead with six minutes left in the half and Pacific led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jermaine Crumpton had seven points and Selvedin Planincic scored four during a 15-2 spurt that trimmed the Canisius (3-4) deficit to 61-49 midway through the second half, but Small scored seven points in a row over the next two minutes to push the lead back to 19 points and Pacific cruised from there.

Crumpton led the Golden Griffins with 21 points and Malik Johnson added nine with a career-high nine assists.

