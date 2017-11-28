Sports

Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown wins Conerly Trophy

By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

November 28, 2017 06:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi receiver A.J. Brown won the Conerly Trophy, which is given to the state's top college football player.

The 6-foot-1 Brown leads the Southeastern Conference with 1,252 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns. He had one of his best games in the Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, hauling in six passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 upset victory.

The other finalists for the award, which was presented on Tuesday night, were Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Southern Mississippi running back Ito Smith and Alcorn State running back De'Lance Turner.

Fitzgerald came to Jackson for the Conerly Trophy ceremony despite suffering a dislocated right ankle in the Egg Bowl on Thursday. He had a cast over his leg and was on crutches, but said he hopes to be back for spring practice.

The award is presented by C Spire Wireless.

