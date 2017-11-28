Johnson's 18 helps Hoyas beat Maine 76-55, remain unbeaten

Sports

Kaleb Johnson scored 18, leading five into double figures as Georgetown defeated Maine 76-55 on Tuesday for its fifth straight win to start the season.

Jessie Govan scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Hoyas (5-0), Marcus Derrickson scored 12 points and went 6-for-6 at the foul line, Jonathan Mulmore scored 10 points with five assists and Jahvon Blair added 11 points off the bench.

Georgetown held Maine to three made field goals in the first seven minutes while building an 18-6 lead that grew to 40-24 at the half. The Black Bears were held to 37 percent from the field (22-for-60) with 18 turnovers.

The Hoyas made eight steals — Govan and Blair each with two.

Aaron Calixte led the Black Bears (1-6) with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Ilker Er 13 before fouling out with 3:44 remaining.

