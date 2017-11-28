Sports

McDaniel leads way, UL Monroe beats Jackson St. 65-52

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 08:29 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

MONROE, La.

Sam McDaniel scored 16 points, Travis Munnings and Marvin Jean-Pierre each scored 14 and Louisiana-Monroe beat Jackson State 65-52 on Tuesday night.

The trio combined to make 15 of the Warhawks' 22 field goals. Louisiana-Monroe (3-3) shot 50 percent from the field which included 9-of-20 shooting from 3-point range. Jordon Harris missed just one of his five shots and scored 10 points.

Louisiana-Monroe, winners of three of four — never trailed. The Warhawks led 38-31 at halftime and Sam Alabakis' jumper with 15:24 left extended it to 45-35. Darius Austin made a pair of 3s to reduce the deficit to four but the Tigers couldn't get closer.

Paris Collins and Jeremiah Jefferson each scored 11 for Jackson State (2-5) — winless on the road — and Maurice Rivers scored 10. The Tigers were 18 of 58 (31 percent) from the field.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woodinville HS free safety Nash Fouch explains the meaning behind the defense's 'Dark Side' nickname

    Built in the same model as Central Washington University where coach Wayne Maxwell played collegiately, the Falcons play fast, fearless and aggressive.

Woodinville HS free safety Nash Fouch explains the meaning behind the defense's 'Dark Side' nickname

Woodinville HS free safety Nash Fouch explains the meaning behind the defense's 'Dark Side' nickname 0:41

Woodinville HS free safety Nash Fouch explains the meaning behind the defense's 'Dark Side' nickname
Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:33

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery
Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:02

Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers

View More Video