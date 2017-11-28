Tuesday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are changing quarterbacks for first time in more than 13 years.
Yes, Eli Manning is not going to start.
The Giants announced on Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning when the Giants (2-9) face the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday.
Rookie Davis Webb will also play, if not this week, then sometime before the end of the season.
Manning has started 210 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, behind Brett Favre's 297. He has started every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, when he took over for veteran Kurt Warner in the 10th game of his rookie season.
Manning has also started 12 postseason games, and twice led the Giants to Super Bowl victories.
Manning was given the option of starting against the Raiders to keep the streak alive, but declined.
SUMO WRESTLING
TOKYO (AP) — Mongolian grand champion Harumafuji has decided to retire from sumo after allegations that he assaulted a lower-ranked wrestler and tarnished the image of Japan's national sport.
The news dominated Japanese television talk shows and evening newspapers for weeks as the nation expressed shock at claims against a yokozuna grand champion, whose behavior in sports and society is expected to be exemplary.
Harumafuji was accompanied by his stablemaster Isegahama, who made a tearful apology and said Harumafuji, as a yokozuna — the highest level in sumo — must accept the consequences of actions.
Harumafuji allegedly struck compatriot Takanoiwa with his palms, fists and a karaoke machine remote control at a drinking party in late October, fracturing his skull and causing other injuries.
GYMNASTICS
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A disgraced sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting female gymnasts, including Olympians, and possessing child pornography is returning to a third Michigan court for yet another guilty plea.
Larry Nassar is charged with molesting girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club in Eaton County. He's due in court Wednesday, a week after a separate guilty plea next door in Ingham County.
Nassar, 54, has dropped his claim that he was performing legitimate treatment for girls and young women who had hip and back pain. He worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.
In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. He likely faces decades in prison. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.
FOOTBALL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government is going after retirement funds for an ex-Ohio State and NFL quarterback who's serving prison time for scamming participants in a million-dollar sports ticket scheme.
Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Art Schlichter owes more than $2.2 million from judgments against him in two separate criminal cases.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday they want money they believe is in Schlichter's two NFL retirement funds.
Schlichter is serving a nearly 11-year sentence on federal fraud charges. Prosecutors say he promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.
Schlichter's former attorney says he's not familiar with the government's request. A message has been left with a lawyer presenting the NFL retirement funds.
BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA player Ben Gordon has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Los Angeles after police said he punched an apartment manager and pulled a knife.
Gordon, 34, went to a building Saturday where he had rented two apartments and demanded his security deposit from the manager, police spokesman Tony Im said Tuesday.
When the manager said he didn't have access to the deposit money, Gordon "punched him in the face," Im said.
The manager was able to give part of the deposit back and Gordon left but came back with a knife and demanded the rest, Im said.
Someone intervened and Gordon left but returned a third time and was arrested, Im said. He was jailed and released on $50,000 bail.
His agent, Raymond Brothers, declined to comment.
Gordon played 11 years with the Bulls, Pistons, Hornets and Magic, averaging 14.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2005 as a Chicago rookie.
He hasn't played in the NBA since 2015 and his recent headlines have mostly involved running afoul of the law.
He was arrested last week in New York and ticketed for allegedly driving with a forged license.
