West Bromwich Albion hires Alan Pardew as manager

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015 file photo, Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew smiles as he arrives for the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park, London, England. Pardew has been hired as coach of West Bromwich Albion, securing a return to the Premier League after nearly a year out of management, it was reported on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Tim Ireland, File AP Photo