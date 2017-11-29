Sports

3 more Russian bobsledders banned from Olympics for doping

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:28 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Three more Russian bobsledders have been disqualified from the 2014 Olympics for doping.

Alexander Kasyanov, Alexei Pushkarev and Ilyir Khuzin were banned based on evidence that Russia operated a doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The Russian teammates finished fourth in the four-man bobsled but had been due to move up to the bronze when the original gold medal-winning Russian sled was disqualified, also for doping offenses.

The bronze could now go to the British team if the International Olympic Committee formally reallocates the medals. Britain last won a bobsled medal in 1998 when it took bronze in the four-man event.

