Sports

NC State loses 2 forwards to knee injuries

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 04:04 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 36 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

Two North Carolina State forwards have suffered knee injuries.

Team spokesman Craig Hammel said sophomore Darius Hicks will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament while senior Abdul-Malik Abu is out on a game-by-game basis with knee soreness.

Hammel disclosed the injuries about 30 minutes before N.C. State's game against Penn State on Wednesday night.

Abu missed the first four games with a sprained right knee, and was held out of this one after reporting knee soreness. He's averaged only 18 minutes in his three games played.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hicks, who didn't play in any of the three games in the Bahamas, tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in practice earlier this week and is out for the season. He averaged 4.3 points in four games.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week 2:21

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week
OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' RB situation, more before PHI 2:33

OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' RB situation, more before PHI
Tom Cable says Seahawks OL goal is now continuity with these 5 starters 2:39

Tom Cable says Seahawks OL goal is now continuity with these 5 starters

View More Video