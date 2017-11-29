Sports

Saint Peter's cruises to 77-53 win over Fairleigh Dickinson

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:35 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Nick Griffin scored 19 points with six rebounds and five assists and led five players in double-digit scoring as Saint Peter's beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-53 on Wednesday night.

Griffin was 7 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (3-3). Sam Idowu added 16 points and eight rebounds, Nnamdi Enechionyia and Elijah Gonzales had 12 points each and Davauhnte Turner chipped in 11. Quinn Taylor led the team with 10 rebounds.

The Peacocks had a 49-31 rebounding edge and averaged 47 percent shooting from the field compared to 27 percent for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Saint Peter's had a 33-27 advantage at the break and led throughout the second half, cruising to the win.

Darian Anderson led the Knights (3-4) with 21 points and five steals.

