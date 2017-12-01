Sports

Medvedeva out of Grand Prix Final with broken foot

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:37 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will miss the Grand Prix Final because of a broken foot, the latest blow to her Olympic preparations.

The Grand Prix Final in Japan starts next Thursday, and Medvedeva's withdrawal gives her more recovery time for the Russia championships from Dec. 21-24 which will help decide the team for the Pyeongchang Games.

Medvedeva broke a metatarsal bone in her foot and has been in a cast since winning the NHK Trophy last month.

Her place in the Grand Prix Final passes to the first alternate, Skate America winner Satoko Miyahara of Japan.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unbeaten in two years, Medvedeva is the favorite for the gold medal at Pyeongchang if Russia is allowed to compete by the International Olympic Committee amid doping scandals.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:29

Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world'
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating' 2:47

Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating'
Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week 2:21

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' many challenges from soaring Eagles this week

View More Video