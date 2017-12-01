Frantic college football week from Kelly back to Fisher out

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Two people with direct knowledge of the decision say Fisher has resigned to take the same job at Texas A&M. Fisher handed in his resignation after a meeting with university President John Thrasher on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. according to the people who spoke on condition of anonymity because Florida State had not announced the move. John Raoux, File AP Photo