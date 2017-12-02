Sports

Appalachian State cruises to share of Sun Belt title

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:33 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOONE, N.C.

Taylor Lamb passed for four touchdowns and ran for another to help Appalachian State wrap up a share of the Sun Belt Conference title with a 63-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

Lamb finished with 242 yards passing and 87 yards rushing. Thomas Hennigan caught all four TD passes for the Mountaineers (8-4, 7-1) and had five catches for 99 yards altogether.

Appalachian State finished the season tied atop the conference standings with Troy (7-1), which beat Arkansas State (6-2) on Saturday night to claim its share of the title.

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-7, 4-4) opened the scoring with a three-play, 75-yard drive less than a minute into the contest. Lamb's 29-yard keeper in the middle of the first quarter tied it at 7 and sparked a run of 56 straight points for Appalachian State.

Daetrich Harrington ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, and Jalin Moore ran for 110 yards and two scores for the Mountaineers.

Jordan Davis had 105 yards passing and 78 yards rushing for the Ragin' Cajuns.

