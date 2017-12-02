Sports

New Hampshire upsets 4th-seeded Central Arkansas 21-15

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:06 PM

CONWAY, Ark.

Freshman Christian Lupoli and Trevor Knight each threw a touchdown pass and New Hampshire forced four turnovers to help upset fourth-seeded Central Arkansas 21-15 on Saturday.

Jackson Housman gave UNH a 14-7 lead in the third quarter by returning an interception 56 yards for his first career touchdown. Hayden Hildebrand's off-balance pass was deflected into the arms of Horn and he raced down the left sideline.

Lupoli's first career touchdown pass came with 7:19 remaining in the game on Malik Love's diving 9-yard score for a 21-9 lead. Central Arkansas struck back on its next play as Cedric Battle raced for a 78-yard score.

UNH punted after five plays and Central Arkansas started its final drive with 3:24 remaining at its 18. The Bears went on a 10-play, 46-yard drive, but Jae'Wuan Horton's strip-sack and Jared Kuehl's recovery at the UNH 36 sealed it.

New Hampshire (9-4), who will play No. 5 seed South Dakota State in the quarterfinals, had just 216 total yards. Coach Sean McDonnell won his 150th career game.

Hildebrand had 361 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Central Arkansas (10-2). Battle caught three passes for 154 yards and two 70-plus yard scores.

