Christion has 4 TDs; South Dakota State beats UNI 37-22

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017

UPDATED 3 HOURS 17 MINUTES AGO

BROOKINGS, S.D.

Taryn Christion threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead South Dakota State in a 37-22 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday in the FCS playoffs.

Fifth-seeded South Dakota State (10-2) avenged a 38-18 loss to Northern Iowa (8-5) on Oct. 14. The Jackrabbits have won six straight since then and will play in the quarterfinals against New Hampshire, who upset fourth-seeded Central Arkansas.

In the first half, Christion threw a 2-yard score to Cade Johnson, ran for a 21-yard touchdown, and floated a 28-yard pass to Dallas Goedert in the end zone just before halftime for a 26-7 lead.

Christion's 30-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Brown stretched the lead to 34-7 early in the fourth. Chase Vinatieri made three field goals, including a 55-yarder, for South Dakota State.

Eli Dunne threw for 287 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Daurice Fountain for Northern Iowa. Jared Farley and Trevor Allen each had 1-yard touchdown runs in the fourth.

