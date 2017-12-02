Sports

Army defeats Marist 83-75 to win tournament at The Citadel

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 05:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Tommy Funk scored 16 points, Matt Wilson and Tucker Blackwell scored 15 points apiece and Army captured the Bulldog Bash title at The Citadel with an 82-75 win over Marist on Saturday night.

Blackwell had a career-high 13 by halftime when the Black Knights (5-2) made 7 of 16 3-pointers and shot 56 percent overall to open a 49-36 lead.

An early 14-2 run, capped by back-to-back Blackwell 3s had Army up 16-6 and it was 39-23 when Blackwell made two free throws at the 7:05 mark to cap a 17-6 run.

Marist (1-7) quickly got back within single figures and cut the deficit to 67-63 with 7:23 to play on an Aleksander Dozic 3-pointer. But Army made 9 of 10 free throws in the last 3:14 and Wilson had a layup to secure the win.

Brian Parker had 19 points to lead the Red Foxes.

Funk also had eight assists and Fox nine rebounds for Army, which went 13 of 16 from the line in the second half to offset 9-of-24 shooting.

