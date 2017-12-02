Sports

North Florida beats Trinity Baptist 85-58

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 06:59 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 14 points, and Noah Horchler had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Florida to an 85-58 victory over Trinity Baptist on Saturday night.

Gandia-Rosa made 6 of 13 field goals and Horchler was 6-of-9 shooting. Wajid Aminu added 13 points and Osborn Blount had 11 for North Florida (3-7), which has won three of its last four games. Ryan Burkhardt made a game-high three 3-pointers for the Ospreys, who made just 11 of 42 from long range but outrebounded Trinity Baptist 51-36.

Marcus Dixon scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Trinity Baptist. Zack Norris chipped in 10 points.

The Ospreys had a nine-point halftime lead, and opened the second half on a 30-15 run. Horchler capped the surge with a layup and dunk, and North Florida had double-digit lead the rest of the way.

