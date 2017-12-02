Sports

Murray State beats Florida A&M 80-59

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 07:07 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MURRAY, Ky.

Shaq Buchanan scored 21, Terrell Miller Jr. added 17 and Murray State beat Florida A&M 80-59 on Saturday night.

Ja Morant added 12 points and nine assists for the Racers (5-1), who went unchallenged through the second half in winning their fourth straight.

Murray State took the lead for good with 11 straight points to make it 20-12 and added another 12 straight later in the half in building a 42-27 lead at the break. Florida A&M never got the deficit closer in the second half.

Desmond Williams had 22 points on 10-of-19 shooting and Marcus Barham added 14 points for the Rattlers (1-9), who have dropped five in a row.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Murray State limited itself to five turnovers while scoring 16 points off 13 Florida A&M turnovers. The Racers also had a 23-6 edge in second-chance points.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

    Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title 3:34

Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title
Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 1:28

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies

View More Video