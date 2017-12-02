Gus Malzahn: 'I want to be the head coach at Auburn'

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.