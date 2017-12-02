Sports

No. 21 Oregon State dispatches Utah State 94-55

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WAILUKU, Hawaii

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Marie Gulich knocked down 8 of 11 shots and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds as No. 21 Oregon State breezed to a 94-55 victory over Utah State on Saturday night at the Maui Jim Maui Classic.

Oregon State (5-2), the tournament host, broke the game open by outscoring the Aggies 24-4 in the second quarter for a 49-18 lead at halftime.

Rachel Brewster led Utah State (1-6) with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Hailey Bassett scored 12, but missed 14 of 19 shots.

Utah State struggled most of the night from behind the 3-point line, missing on 20 of their first 21 shots from distance, before hitting 3 of 6 in the final period.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aleah Goodman buried four 3-pointers for the Beavers and scored 16, while Madison Washington chipped in with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Oregon State shot 60 percent (42 of 70) from the floor and outrebounded the Aggies 46-24.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

    Game highlights from the 2A state championship as Canon Racanelli threw for 316 yards, ran for 65 more yards and threw three TD passes to bring him to seventh most in a single-season in state history as Hockinson won its first state title with a 35-22 victory over Tumwater. Canon Racanelli, Sawyer Racanelli and coach Rick Steele discuss the win afterward.

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title 3:34

Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title
Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies 1:28

Hopkins seeing growth with Huskies

View More Video