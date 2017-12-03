Sports

Blasts fails to bring down upper section of Silverdome

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 06:59 AM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

PONTIAC, Mich.

A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the former Detroit Lions' former home.

Demolition company Adamo says that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it's unclear when that might happen.

Rick Cuppetilli is executive vice president with Adamo. He tells the Detroit Free Press that 10 percent of the explosive charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues that crews are investigating.

Cuppetilli says that unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Lions played in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

    Adam Weissenfels tied a 4A state championship record with three interceptions in Richland's 28-21 win for the big trophy over Woodinville. He, quarterback Cade Jensen and coach Mike Neidhold discuss the victory.

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21 4:43

Highlights as Adam Weissenfels leads Richland to 4A title win over Woodinville, 28-21
Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title 6:31

Highlights as Canon Racanelli, Hockinson rally to beat Tumwater for 2A state title
Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title 3:34

Highlights as Jamyn Patu, O’Dea beat Rainier Beach for 3A state title

View More Video