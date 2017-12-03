Fewer Distractions: Auburn locks in coach before Peach Bowl

New Nebraska head NCAA college football coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Frost is returning to Nebraska after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida. The native son quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of the national championship 20 years ago. His hiring has been long anticipated by fans clamoring for the program to return to the so-called Nebraska Way. That culture yielded unprecedented success from the 1960s to 1990s under Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne. Nati Harnik AP Photo