Hellebuyck, Wheeler lift Jets over Senators 5-0

Connor Hellebuyck was relieved to finally shut the door on an opponent.
Hellebuyck made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season, captain Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists, and the Winnipeg Jets crushed the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Sunday night.
"It feels like I finally got the monkey off my back," said Hellebuyck, who has a 15-2-3 record this season.
"This is more of a team shutout. When the guys are playing as good as they are in front of me, it makes my life a lot easier. When one guy is feeling it, you can see it go through the locker-room. That's what we have in here now."
Never miss a local story.
The victory boosted Winnipeg's Western Conference-leading record to 17-6-4. Their 38 points also tied them for first overall in the league with idle Tampa Bay, which has a game in hand.
Wheeler's linemates Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault also had a goal each.
"Maybe one of the most dominating performances I've been part of in this league, to be honest," Perreault said. "From the first minute, we took over the game. I think at one point the shots (were) 40-something to 15. We were in their end the whole game. ... They had a couple chances and (Hellebuyck) shut the door."
Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers also scored for the Jets, who boosted their home winning streak to six games. They're also unbeaten in regulation in their last 10 games at home (9-0-1).
Perreault and Dustin Byfuglien each had a pair of assists. Scheifele added one helper, extending his point streak to four games. Winnipeg's 49 shots were its highest total of the season.
"It's about as embarrassing as I've ever felt playing in the NHL so definitely one we've got to wash away," Senators forward Mark Stone said. "Lack of confidence, lack of effort. Anything you want to say, it wasn't there tonight."
Mike Condon let in five goals on 22 shots and was replaced by Craig Anderson early in the second period. Anderson made 27 saves the rest of the way.
Ottawa halted a seven-game skid with a 6-5 victory Friday night over the New York Islanders. Erik Karlsson's pointless streak stretched to 10 games.
NOTES: The Jets outshot the Sens 19-3 in the opening period. ... Laine was playing his 100th career game and Myers his 500th. ... The Jets were 3 for 5 on the power play and the Senators were scoreless on three attempts.
UP NEXT
Senators: Continue seven-game trip at Anaheim on Wednesday night.
Jets: Start a three-game road trip at Detroit on Tuesday night.
Comments