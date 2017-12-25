TOP 25 THIS WEEK: Oklahoma-TCU headlines big week in Big 12

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma guard Trae Young 11) drives past Northwestern State forward Brandon Hutton, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla. The Big 12 is poised for a big week as conferences dive deep into league play. It has a national-best six teams in this week's AP Top 25 along with two games featuring a pair of ranked teams, including No. 12 Oklahoma's visit to 10th-ranked surprise TCU as the top game on the schedule for ranked teams in the week ahead.