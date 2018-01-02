Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts after he lost a match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the second day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
Injured Murray withdraws from Brisbane International

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 12:45 AM

BRISBANE, Australia

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Brisbane International because of a right hip complaint that has kept him on the sidelines since July.

The former No. 1-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play his first match on Thursday, but notified organizers he was pulling out after failing to practice on Tuesday.

Murray was seeded No. 2 in Brisbane, where he'd been expecting to play his first competitive match since a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon.

"I came here with every intention of making a strong start to the year, but sadly my team and I don't feel that I'm where I need to be just yet to compete at the highest level," Murray, a two-time Brisbane International champion, said in a statement.

The 30-year-old British player plans to stay in Brisbane to continue preparations for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 15 in Melbourne and where he has been runner-up five times.

He joined top-ranked Rafael Nadal, who pulled out last week in a bid to continue his recovery from injury, as notable withdrawals from the season-opening event in Brisbane.

Murray spent 41 weeks at No. 1 in the rankings until last August, but slipped to a year-end No. 16 because of his prolonged absence.

