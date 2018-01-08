Ex-Foss and Oregon Ducks track star signs with Nike

Marcus Chambers knows the perks of being a track star with “Nike next door.”
And now the Tacoma native, and former University of Oregon sprinter, is in the athletic company’s stable of professional track and field athletes.
The 23-year-old signed a multiple-year deal with Nike late in 2017 that started Jan. 1.
Chambers will run in his first meet as a professional at the Dr. Sander Invitational on Jan. 26-27 at the Armory Track in New York City. His primary race will still be the 400-meters, but will also compete in the 200 as well.
“My main dream to be an Olympian, and to compete for Team USA,” Chambers said. “For that path to happen, having a professional life is what I need to do.”
Chambers won four Class 3A titles for Foss High School, and was the Gatorade boys track and field athlete of the year as a senior in 2013.
At Oregon, Chambers won an NCAA Division I Indoor Championship as part of the Ducks’ distance medley relay team in 2014, was a four-time Pac-12 champion and left the school as a seven-time All-American.
The one regret Chambers said he had was never winning a national individual crown. He was the NCAA men’s outdoor 400 runner-up as a sophomore in 2015.
“My college career was a great success,” Chambers said. “Obviously I came up short, and took second at nationals ... but at Oregon, I left a great mark.”
Chambers has moved to Seattle to train with Eric Metcalf, the University of Washington’s sprints coach.
