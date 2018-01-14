Sports

Sydney FC draws with Adelaide, stays atop A-League

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 02:31 AM

SYDNEY

Defending champion Sydney FC saw its lead in Australian football's A-League reduced to five points Sunday when it played out a 0-0 draw with Adelaide in the tournament's 15th round.

Second-placed Newcastle beat Brisbane 1-0 on Friday to cut into Sydney's lead, which had stood at eight points when it drew 2-2 with Newcastle in the previous round.

Sydney had Adelaide under intense pressure at times Sunday but the Reds' defense held and Sydney was left with a record of 12 wins, two draws and one loss this season.

An 11th-minute strike by Jason Hoffman gave Newcastle a hard-fought win over Brisbane, allowing it to narrow the gap to Sydney at the top of the table.

Melbourne City drew 2-2 with Central Coast to stay in third place, seven points behind Newcastle and three points clear of the Melbourne Victory who beat Perth 3-2.

